Abraham "Abe" Victor Rivers, Jr.
April 29, 1934 - August 26, 2020
Macon, GA- Abraham "Abe" Victor Rivers, Jr., passed away August 26, 2020. A Celebration of his life will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in the mausoleum chapel of Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Kenny Hamm and Dr. Charles Michael Blizzard officiating. The family will greet friends in the mausoleum chapel from 2:00 p.m. until service time. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery.
Abe was born in Dalton, Georgia to the late Abraham and Ethel Rivers and was also preceded in death by his granddaughter, Amanda Barker; and sister, Louise Hawkins. He was a member of Victory Baptist Church and loved watching his grandchildren play sports. He also enjoyed camping and fishing.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 68 years, Elsie C. Rivers; daughters, Vicki (Skip) Pate, and Cynthia (Joe) Bohannon; grandchildren, Amber (Andy) Merritt, Duane (Candace) Barker, and Mason (Laurie) Barker; great grandchildren, Trae, Tennely, Gracie, Paisley, Maddie, Brody, Hutson, and Brantley; sister, Margaret Everidge; several nieces and nephews.
Visit www.maconmp.com
to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of arrangements. View the online memorial for Abraham "Abe" Victor Rivers, Jr.