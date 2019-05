In Loving MemoryAda "Mama" LeeMarch 26, 1924 - May 3, 2018There is seldom a day we don't think of you and the love you imparted in us. Had it not been for you, we would not be the men and women we are today. When making decisions, we always ask ourselves what would God do and then we ask what would Mama do. We will always carry you in our hearts.Loving you forever, The Family.