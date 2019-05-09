Ada Marie Dunn
December 5, 1932 - May 7, 2019
Forsyth, GA- Ada Marie Thompson Dunn, 86, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
The Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 PM Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Harvest Cathedral with Rev. Steve Sawyer officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 1 PM until 2 PM at Harvest Cathedral. A private entombment will follow at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to her church, Harvest Cathedral, 2254 Rocky Creek Road, Macon, GA 31206.
A native of Independence, Kansas, Mrs. Dunn was born to the late H.E. and Mary Thompson of Kansas. She was a homemaker and a member of Harvest Cathedral. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Dunn, a son, Mike Dunn and four brothers
Mrs. Dunn is survived by 3 daughters: Debby (Benny) Register of Eatonton, Becky (Peter) Koevoets of Forsyth, and Connie Holt of Kennesaw; daughter-in-law, Joan Dunn of Watkinsville; brother, Jack Thompson of Kansas; brother-in-law, Travis (Marianne) Dunn of Texas; sister-in-law, Vivian Folmar of Texas; 7 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences. Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Ada Marie Dunn
Published in The Telegraph on May 9, 2019