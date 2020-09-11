1/1
Adam Marshall
1934 - 2020
Adam Marshall
07/05/1934 - 09/05/2020
Clarksville, TN- Services for Mr. Adam "Tang" Marshall formerly of Fort Valley, Georgia will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020, 11:00 AM in Willowlake Memorial Garden.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Johnnie Mae; daughters, Wanda Snead (Donald) of Clarksville, TN, Lisa Williams (Darrell) of Indian Head, MD, and Sylvia Lewis (Allen) of Little Rock, AR; son, Jimmy Lee Scott of Germantown, GA; sister, Gladys Davis, Miami, FL; brother, Bura (Mary) Marshall of White Plains, NY; sisters-in-law, Mattie General and Betty Marshall of Fort Valley, GA; 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; a devoted nephew, Willie Marshall (Annie); host of other nephews, nieces, and other relatives.
C.J. Edwards Funeral Home



View the online memorial for Adam Marshall


Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Service
11:00 AM
Willowlake Memorial Garden
Funeral services provided by
C. J. Edwards Funeral Home
409 Preston Street
Fort Valley, GA 31030
(478) 825-2730
