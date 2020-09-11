Adam Marshall07/05/1934 - 09/05/2020Clarksville, TN- Services for Mr. Adam "Tang" Marshall formerly of Fort Valley, Georgia will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020, 11:00 AM in Willowlake Memorial Garden.He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Johnnie Mae; daughters, Wanda Snead (Donald) of Clarksville, TN, Lisa Williams (Darrell) of Indian Head, MD, and Sylvia Lewis (Allen) of Little Rock, AR; son, Jimmy Lee Scott of Germantown, GA; sister, Gladys Davis, Miami, FL; brother, Bura (Mary) Marshall of White Plains, NY; sisters-in-law, Mattie General and Betty Marshall of Fort Valley, GA; 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; a devoted nephew, Willie Marshall (Annie); host of other nephews, nieces, and other relatives.C.J. Edwards Funeral Home