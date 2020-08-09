Katherine [Katty] AndersonJanuary 5, 1932 - June 30, 20202Carmel, California- Katherine "Katty" Anderson, a longtime resident of Carmel Highlands, California passed away peacefully on June 30, 2020. Born in Macon Georgia, on January 5, 1932 to Peyton and Katherine Anderson. Peyton was the former Publisher of the Macon Telegraph and News and founded the Peyton Anderson Foundation. Katherine lived an amazing life filled with curiosity and adventure. Katty met her future husband John Bleibtreu (a writer from New York) in the Uffizi Museum in Florence Italy… They were married in Macon Ga and then moved to New York City, where they had three sons Josh, Adam & Jason.Their interest in human consciousness lead them to Esalen Institute in the late 60's during the height of the personal awareness movement. After living in Big Sur for four years they moved on to Arica Chile, where they studied under Oscar Ichazo, who is credited with being the creator of the modern Enneagram. In Chile she gave birth to her daughter Sarah.Upon returning from Chile she helped found the Arica Institute, and lived in New York, San Francisco, Atlanta and Los Angeles opening training centers. Divorced from John in 1974, Katherine raised her children while working for Arica Institute and then studying and practicing 5 Element Acupuncture. She left Los Angeles for Carmel, California in 1991 where she settled into the Highlands.Her travels took her to Africa, across Great Britain and Europe, as well as, through Asia and New Zealand. Her home was always open to friends and family, where they would find a roaring fire, a hearty meal, and more love than they could share. Katty leaves her sister Deyerle, 4 children, four grandchildren and an extended family of hundreds of people who warmed their hearts in front of her fire.