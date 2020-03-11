Addie Elizabeth Sheppard
November 11, 1947 - February 29, 2020
Byron, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Addie Elizabeth Sheppard. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home located at 3275 Pio Nono Avenue, Macon, GA. 31206. Interment Services will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. She leaves to cherish her memories, two sons; John Edward (Teresa) Stanley & Charles Terry Stanley; one sister, four brothers and a host of other relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 11, 2020