Addie Mae Zellner RobinsonJuly 16, 1926 - June 16, 2020Macon, GA- Sis. Addie Z. Robinson was born in Macon, Georgia in the Pleasant Hill community to the parentage of the late Mrs. Addie Elizabeth Rozier Zellner and the late William Joshua Zellner. She is the youngest of five siblings, James Louis Zellner, William Joshua Zellner, Jr., Sarah E. Zellner and Rodgers Lane Zellner. She attended Ballard Normal School and graduated in 1944. She joined Greater Turner Tabernacle A.M.E. Church at an early age where she sung in the Youth Choir and later became Youth Choir Director. She also worked with the Youth and YPD.Sis. Robinson was a loving and devoted wife of the late James Robinson, Sr. To this union were born Angela Robinson Nelson, Carolyn F. Robinson and Rev. James Robinson, Jr. She has two granddaughters, Lea Christianna Nelson and Mya Anitra Nelson; four sisters-in-law, Annie Rose Zellner (deceased), Orrie Bell Duhart (deceased), Mattie Bryant and Gail Goodwin; two brothers-in-law, Walter Goodwin and Charles Robinson (deceased); a devoted niece, Addie Zellner Montford; two nieces, Jerolene F. Grayer (deceased) and Vivian Z. Fisher; a devoted nephew, Gregory Zellner; nephews, Anthony Zellner (deceased), Aubrey Zellner, Rodgers Lane Zellner and Alan Zellner; and many other family members and friends.Graveside services are 12:00 PM Saturday, June 20, 2020 in Woodlawn Memorial Park.Hutchings Service.