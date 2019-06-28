Addie Mae Smith
Hillsboro, GA- Funeral services for Addie Mae Smith, age 92, will be held at 1:00p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at White Chapel AME Church in Round Oak, Georgia. Rev. Latham Mills will officiate. Interment will follow in Adgateville Community Cemetery.
Survivors include her daughters, Betty Watkins, Barbara Smith-Hudson, Linda Thurman and Dr. Mary Jane Smith; sister, Emma D. Ammons Simmons; five grandchildren; twenty-three great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
She is predeceased by her husband of seventy years, T.W. Smith.
Samuel's Memorial Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Addie Mae Smith
Published in The Telegraph on June 28, 2019