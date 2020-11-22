1/1
Adela Brown
1934 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Adela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Adela Brown
May 25, 1934 - November 16, 2020
Macon, Georgia - Adela Chapoy Brown May 25, 1934-November 16, 2020 Warner Robins, GA.
Adela Chapoy Brown, 86, passed away peacefully Monday, November 16, 2020 at the home of her son in Macon, GA. Adela was born in Del Rio, Texas to the late James and Adela Chapoy. Adela was retired from Robins Air Force Base. After retirement, she was a Home Healthcare Nurse and a substitute teacher for Houston County. Adela was a long time member of Green Acres Baptist Church where she worshipped faithfully until Alzheimer's disease progressed.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald "Don" Brown Sr., daughter, Cheryl Hardin Calaman, four brothers and two sisters.
Adela is survived by, her two sons, Donald Brown Jr. of Macon and Leslie "Les" Brown of Atlanta, a sister, Chene Dominguez, San Antonio, Texas, and many nieces and nephews.
A very special thank you is extended to Adela's caregivers, Tanya Harper and Serenity Hospice.
Due to COVID-19, services will be private. For those who wish in lieu of flowers, donations maybe made to Alzheimer's Association www.acz.org
Please sign the online guest registry at www.heritagemfh.com and leave a personal condolence.
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory
701 CARL VINSON PKWY
Warner Robins, GA 31093
(478)329-1400
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved