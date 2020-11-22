Adela Brown
May 25, 1934 - November 16, 2020
Macon, Georgia - Adela Chapoy Brown May 25, 1934-November 16, 2020 Warner Robins, GA.
Adela Chapoy Brown, 86, passed away peacefully Monday, November 16, 2020 at the home of her son in Macon, GA. Adela was born in Del Rio, Texas to the late James and Adela Chapoy. Adela was retired from Robins Air Force Base. After retirement, she was a Home Healthcare Nurse and a substitute teacher for Houston County. Adela was a long time member of Green Acres Baptist Church where she worshipped faithfully until Alzheimer's disease progressed.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald "Don" Brown Sr., daughter, Cheryl Hardin Calaman, four brothers and two sisters.
Adela is survived by, her two sons, Donald Brown Jr. of Macon and Leslie "Les" Brown of Atlanta, a sister, Chene Dominguez, San Antonio, Texas, and many nieces and nephews.
A very special thank you is extended to Adela's caregivers, Tanya Harper and Serenity Hospice.
Due to COVID-19, services will be private. For those who wish in lieu of flowers, donations maybe made to Alzheimer's Association www.acz.org
