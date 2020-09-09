Adela Joan Denney
September 9, 1942 - September 6, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia- Adela Joan Denney, 77, peacefully joined her Lord and Savior in heaven on the evening of September 6, 2020.
Adela was born on September 9, 1942 in Atlanta, Georgia to the late Bernard and Faye Martinez. Known as "Meme" to her family and close friends, she was adored and loved by many. Adela had a gift for gardening and loved tending to the beautiful flowers in her yard. She also loved to shop and could frequently be found at her favorite stores around town. Adela loved to fellowship with family and friends over meals, especially at her favorite restaurants. She never hesitated to speak her mind, which made her a constant source of entertainment and joy. She was just as sweet as she was funny, and she spent her entire life caring for everyone around her. Without question, Adela's greatest joy was caring for her 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren, whom she absolutely adored. She put her faith and hope in Jesus Christ and loved to talk about the angels that live in heaven. Adela would often open the blinds on all windows to "let the angels in" and she loved to give guardian angel keepsakes to her loved ones. She attended Harvest Church at Lake Joy Phoenix Assisted Living.
Adela's memory will forever be treasured by her children, John Denney (Michelle) of Centerville, Ronda Denney of Centerville, Cindy Leggette (Kim) of Prosper, Texas, and Cheryl Summers (Mark) of Kathleen; her seven grandchildren, Kasey (Aaron), Hayley (Ryan), Madisyn, Mary (Lucas), Max, Emily, and Will; her two great-grandchildren, Jackson and Thomas; her sister, Faye Moore of Atlanta; and a host of other loving family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her late husband, Charles Thomas Denney.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Adela's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. The family will then receive friends following the funeral service.
For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/
.
A private graveside service celebrating the life of Adela will be held at Magnolia Park Cemetery where Mrs. Denney will be laid to rest.
