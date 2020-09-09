1/1
Adela Joan Denney
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Adela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Adela Joan Denney
September 9, 1942 - September 6, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia- Adela Joan Denney, 77, peacefully joined her Lord and Savior in heaven on the evening of September 6, 2020.
Adela was born on September 9, 1942 in Atlanta, Georgia to the late Bernard and Faye Martinez. Known as "Meme" to her family and close friends, she was adored and loved by many. Adela had a gift for gardening and loved tending to the beautiful flowers in her yard. She also loved to shop and could frequently be found at her favorite stores around town. Adela loved to fellowship with family and friends over meals, especially at her favorite restaurants. She never hesitated to speak her mind, which made her a constant source of entertainment and joy. She was just as sweet as she was funny, and she spent her entire life caring for everyone around her. Without question, Adela's greatest joy was caring for her 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren, whom she absolutely adored. She put her faith and hope in Jesus Christ and loved to talk about the angels that live in heaven. Adela would often open the blinds on all windows to "let the angels in" and she loved to give guardian angel keepsakes to her loved ones. She attended Harvest Church at Lake Joy Phoenix Assisted Living.
Adela's memory will forever be treasured by her children, John Denney (Michelle) of Centerville, Ronda Denney of Centerville, Cindy Leggette (Kim) of Prosper, Texas, and Cheryl Summers (Mark) of Kathleen; her seven grandchildren, Kasey (Aaron), Hayley (Ryan), Madisyn, Mary (Lucas), Max, Emily, and Will; her two great-grandchildren, Jackson and Thomas; her sister, Faye Moore of Atlanta; and a host of other loving family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her late husband, Charles Thomas Denney.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Adela's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. The family will then receive friends following the funeral service.
For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/.
A private graveside service celebrating the life of Adela will be held at Magnolia Park Cemetery where Mrs. Denney will be laid to rest.
Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at mcculloughfh.com. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.


View the online memorial for Adela Joan Denney



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
McCullough Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA 31088
(478) 953-1478
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved