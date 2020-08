Agatha KelleyAugust 24, 1948 - August 22, 2020Perry, GA- Agatha Felice Kelley of Perry passed away August 22, 2020, two days shy of her 72nd birthday.A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at McCullough Funeral Home with services to follow starting at 11:00 a.m. in the McCullough Funeral Home Chapel.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in memory of Agatha Kelley to the American Lung Association , 2452 Spring Road, Smyrna, GA 30080.Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at mcculloughfh.com . There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.