1/1
Agatha Kelley
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Agatha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Agatha Kelley
August 24, 1948 - August 22, 2020
Perry, GA- Agatha Felice Kelley of Perry passed away August 22, 2020, two days shy of her 72nd birthday.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at McCullough Funeral Home with services to follow starting at 11:00 a.m. in the McCullough Funeral Home Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in memory of Agatha Kelley to the American Lung Association, 2452 Spring Road, Smyrna, GA 30080.
Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at mcculloughfh.com. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.


View the online memorial for Agatha Kelley



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
McCullough Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Service
11:00 AM
McCullough Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA 31088
(478) 953-1478
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved