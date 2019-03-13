Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Agnes McLeod Kingry

March 7, 1919 - March 11, 2019

Macon , GA- Loving, faithful, fun, jokester, loyal, confidant, witty, feisty, talented, committed Christian – all words used by friends and family to describe Agnes McLeod Kingry. She passed away peacefully on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Pine Pointe Hospice. She had just celebrated her 100th birthday on March 7th!

Born in Norman Park, Ga, Agnes lived in Donalsonville, Ga for many years where she and her sister, Eunyce, were well known for their singing talents and were frequently asked to sing for special occasions. She was the daughter of Robert M. McLeod and Addie Hill McLeod. She is predeceased by her parents, her brothers, Bob, Lloyd and Bo McLeod and her sister, Eunyce Lee. Her family was closely knit and shared meals, lively discussion and music very often. She is also predeceased by her husband, Glenn Kingry. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews with whom she shared a mutual admiration as well as a sister-in-law, Carolyn McLeod.

In 1954, she moved to Quincy FL where she hosted a morning Radio show, "Woman's World", and became the longtime secretary for Quincy Presbyterian Church. She touched the lives of youth and adults in many ways and was loved by all.

After her husband's death she moved to Macon to be close to family. She retired from The Medical Center of Central Ga as a medical transcriber after 22 years of service, later becoming an employee of Forest Hills United Methodist Church.

As a member of Forest Hills, she sang in the Chancel Choir and in The Singing Saints. She was a charter member of the Marshall Singles Class and loved her many friends in this group. She never missed a class activity or a class trip and delighted the class with her jokes every Sunday morning. She enjoyed teasing and being teased by class friends.

Agnes was a member of the Macon Civic Chorale and sang with them at Carnegie Hall, New York.

Survived by her daughter, Glennda Elliott (A V) of Macon and son, Allen Kingry(Barbara) of Warner Robins, they are grateful for her love and sacrifices made for them. She leaves to enjoy their memories, Sam Gandy, Hannah Fleckenstein (John), and Bobby Long (Cindy), her grandchildren. Her 5 great grandchildren, Christian & Carson Gandy, Olivia and Riley Fleckenstein and Dakota Long, gave her great joy.

A memorial service will be held at Forest Hills United Methodist Church on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. Family will greet friends after the service. Interment will be in Friendship Cemetery, Donalsonville, Ga. Memorial gifts may be made to Wesleyan College for the Julia Munroe Woodward Scholarship Fund or to Pine Pointe Hospice.

