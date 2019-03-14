Agnes McLeod Kingry
Macon , GA- Loving, faithful, fun, jokester, loyal, confidant, witty, feisty, talented, committed Christian – all words used by friends and family to describe Agnes McLeod Kingry. She passed away peacefully on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Pine Pointe Hospice. She had just celebrated her 100th birthday on March 7th!
A memorial service will be held at Forest Hills United Methodist Church on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. Family will greet friends after the service. Interment will be in Friendship Cemetery, Donalsonville, Ga. Memorial gifts may be made to Wesleyan College for the Julia Munroe Woodward Scholarship Fund or to Pine Pointe Hospice.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 14, 2019