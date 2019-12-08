Aileen Tye Williams
August 18, 1925 - December 5, 2019
Fort Valley, GA- Aileen Tye Williams left on a perpetual journey to be with the Lord on December 5, 2019. She was born in Americus, Georgia on August 18, 1925 to William Butler Tye and Ruby Thomas Tye. Aileen graduated from Georgia State College for Women. She married the love of her life, Francis Mathews Williams, her spouse and devoted companion for over 50 years and they raised a family together in Fort Valley, Georgia. She was very active in the Fort Valley Methodist Church, the Garden Club and many civic activities. She loved bible study, needle point and cooking. She is predeceased by her husband of over 50 years Francis Mathews Williams, her son Francis Mathews Williams Jr., her parents, and her brothers, William Butler Tye, Jr. and Thomas Tye. She is survived by her daughter, Margaret Williams Storey (Travis) and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Donna and Charles Woodward, who lovingly cared for her during the last 8 years of her life.
The family will hold a Celebration of Life service at 2:00PM on Monday, December 9, 2019 at the Fort Valley United Methodist Church with the Reverend Doug Mays officiating. Burial will be private at Oaklawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in her memory to the Fort Valley United Methodist Church, 301 W. Church Street, Fort Valley, GA 31030.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 8, 2019