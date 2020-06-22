Captain Alan Arthur Pfeifer
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Captain Alan Arthur Pfeifer
April 30, 1943 - June 19, 2020
Hawkinsville, GA- Captain Alan Arthur Pfeifer, 77, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at his residence, The Villa Monte Ferra in Hawkinsville, Georgia. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, June 25, 2020 in the Orange Hill Cemetery in Hawkinsville, Georgia at the W.A. Jennings family plot. Pastor Andrew Lewis will officiate. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to the donor's favorite charity.
Captain Pfeifer was born in Brooklyn, NY the son of the late Margaret Rickert Pfeifer and Edwin John Pfeifer. He was a retired structural engineer for the D.O.T. and took his degree at State University of New York Agricultural and Technical Institute at Farmingdale.
Captain Pfeifer is survived by Sir John Cameron Drake-Jennings of Hawkinsville; sons, Scott Andrew Pfeifer and Kenneth Michael Pfeifer both of Plainview, NY; grandchildren, Scott Andrew Pfeifer, Jr. and Olivia G. Pfeifer; sister, Mrs. Consalvo Turchi (Maryl Eleanor) of Yonkers, NY; beloved basset hound, Savannah DeRenne.
Visit www.snowsmacon.com to express tributes.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry Street, has charge of arrangements


View the online memorial for Captain Alan Arthur Pfeifer



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Orange Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Snow's Memorial Chapel - Cherry Chapel
746 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
4787437417
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 21, 2020
Fair winds and following seas, Captain. Enjoy Fiddler's Green.
John & Candi Cizmar
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved