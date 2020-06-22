Captain Alan Arthur Pfeifer
April 30, 1943 - June 19, 2020
Hawkinsville, GA- Captain Alan Arthur Pfeifer, 77, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at his residence, The Villa Monte Ferra in Hawkinsville, Georgia. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, June 25, 2020 in the Orange Hill Cemetery in Hawkinsville, Georgia at the W.A. Jennings family plot. Pastor Andrew Lewis will officiate. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to the donor's favorite charity.
Captain Pfeifer was born in Brooklyn, NY the son of the late Margaret Rickert Pfeifer and Edwin John Pfeifer. He was a retired structural engineer for the D.O.T. and took his degree at State University of New York Agricultural and Technical Institute at Farmingdale.
Captain Pfeifer is survived by Sir John Cameron Drake-Jennings of Hawkinsville; sons, Scott Andrew Pfeifer and Kenneth Michael Pfeifer both of Plainview, NY; grandchildren, Scott Andrew Pfeifer, Jr. and Olivia G. Pfeifer; sister, Mrs. Consalvo Turchi (Maryl Eleanor) of Yonkers, NY; beloved basset hound, Savannah DeRenne.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 22, 2020.