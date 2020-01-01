Alan D. Fields
Dec. 28, 1954 - Dec. 31, 2019
Macon, GA- Mr. Alan D. Fields, 65, died Tuesday, December 31, 2019 after battling multiple illnesses. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 1 o'clock, in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Family will receive friends from 11:30am until the hour of service. Burial will immediately follow as Alan is laid to rest beside his mother.
Alan was born in Macon, Georgia to the late J.P. Jr. and Dorothea Stamatis Fields. He graduated from Jones County High School, before dashing to Charleston, South Carolina with his love, Mary Diane Dokes. Alan began his 20 year career as a Millwright for West Vaco Paper Mill in Charleston as he and Diane were blessed with a son. His world was shaken when his wife Diane died, in 1988. Alan devoted himself to his work and raising his son. Alan returned home, to Jones County in 1996, where he continued working for Riverwood Paper Mill, now Graphic Packaging, before retiring with over 25 years of combined service as a Millwright.
Survivors include his son, Shane Fields (Natasha McWaters); brothers, T.L. Sturgis Fields (Lori), Shawn Fields (Lori Priestley), W.C. Fields (Danise); sisters, Cindy D. McGee (Ray), Jade Helm (Mark); uncle, Randy Pike; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 1, 2020