Alan Forest Addleton
December 12, 1953 - February 16, 2019
Byron, GA- Alan Forest Addleton, 65, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019. A Celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at @ 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Joe Williams officiating. The family will greet friends on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Alan was born in Macon, Georgia to the late John F. and Rose Ann Addleton. He was preceded in death by his son, Mark Frank. Alan was a member of Parkway Assembly of God. He was employed by Auto Zone. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon E. Addleton, children, Teresa Frank (Joseph Hulsey), Barbara Stevens, grandchildren, David Tyo, Lorayne Warren, Dustin Frank, Sierra Hulsey and Nicci Holland, two great grandchildren, Abby Frank and Aubree Fincher and sister, Tammy Addleton Morris.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 20, 2019