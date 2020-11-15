Or Copy this URL to Share

Alaric "Rick" Cornelius

November 7, 2020

Macon, Georgia - Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Alaric "Rick" Cornelius will be 3 PM Monday, November 16, 2020 at Lower Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Jeffersonville, GA. Mr. Cornelius, 51, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020.

Survivors includes his daughter, Odessa Cornelius; parents, Albert and Ethel Louise Cornelius; two sisters, Edrina Cornelius and Felecia Cornelius; brother, Albert Cornelius, Jr. and a host of other relatives and friends.

Public Viewing will be held Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 4 PM until 5 PM ONLY.

Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.





