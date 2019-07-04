Albert "AL" Adams
July 6, 1950 - June 18, 2019
Las Vegas, NV- Services for Albert Adams, 68, are 11:00 A.M., Saturday, July 6, 2019 (his birthday) at Shiloh Baptist Church with Pastor Morris Hillsman, Sr. officiating. Interment will follow at Goodwill Cemetery, Fort Valley.
Survivors include: wife, Donzella; children, Angela and Donte'; eight grandchildren; two sisters, Violet and Lillian; four brothers, James, Nathaniel, David and Benjamin; a host of nieces and nephews; other relatives; and friends.
Please contact family at 25 Franklin Blvd., Fort Valley. HICKS & Sons Mortuary, Fort Valley.
Published in The Telegraph on July 4, 2019