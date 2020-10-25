Albert Caines, Jr.March 14, 1949 - October 19, 2020Macon, GA- Graveside services for Albert Caines, Jr. are 1:00 PM Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Macon Memorial Park.Albert Caines, Jr. was born in Macon to the parentage of the late Albert, Sr. and Annie Evans Caines. He attended Ballard Hudson High School and was employed by Brown & Williamson Tobacco Corp in Macon and retired after 30 years of faithful service. He was an active member of Turner Tabernacle AME Church.Survivors include: sons, Albert Caines III, Macon, GA and Darryle (Shavon) Caines, Fisher, IN; siblings, Ronald T. (Mildred) Caines, Greensboro, NC, Phenice V. (Joseph) Taylor, Lizella, GA, Jerome (Robin) Caines, Macon, GA, Archie L. (Regina) Collins, High Point, NC, Priscilla C. (Jerome) Lester, Macon, GA, and Kenneth B. ( Tammy) Collins, Atlanta, GA; six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, two uncles and a host of family and friends.Due to the pandemic, funeral home viewing is reserved for the immediate family.Hutchings Service.