Albert Caines Jr.
1949 - 2020
Albert Caines, Jr.
March 14, 1949 - October 19, 2020
Macon, GA- Graveside services for Albert Caines, Jr. are 1:00 PM Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Macon Memorial Park.
Albert Caines, Jr. was born in Macon to the parentage of the late Albert, Sr. and Annie Evans Caines. He attended Ballard Hudson High School and was employed by Brown & Williamson Tobacco Corp in Macon and retired after 30 years of faithful service. He was an active member of Turner Tabernacle AME Church.
Survivors include: sons, Albert Caines III, Macon, GA and Darryle (Shavon) Caines, Fisher, IN; siblings, Ronald T. (Mildred) Caines, Greensboro, NC, Phenice V. (Joseph) Taylor, Lizella, GA, Jerome (Robin) Caines, Macon, GA, Archie L. (Regina) Collins, High Point, NC, Priscilla C. (Jerome) Lester, Macon, GA, and Kenneth B. ( Tammy) Collins, Atlanta, GA; six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, two uncles and a host of family and friends.
Due to the pandemic, funeral home viewing is reserved for the immediate family.
Hutchings Service.


Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Hutchings Funeral Home, Inc.
536 New Street
Macon, GA 31201
(478) 743-1212
Memories & Condolences
October 24, 2020
I am praying for God's comfort and mercy to be showered down on the family of Albert in their time of sadness.
Peggy Rice Matthews
Coworker
October 24, 2020
My sympathies goes out to the family of Albert, may GOD be with you all!
Michael Hodges
