Albert Earl Buckalew
Feb. 21, 1953 - Mar. 14, 2020
Lizella, Ga- Albert Earl Buckalew, 67, of Lizella, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020. The family will have a time of visitation on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 11:00-12:30 p.m. at FairHaven Funeral Home, before making their way to Macon Memorial Park Cemetery for a graveside service beginning at 1:00 p.m.
