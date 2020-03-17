Albert Earl Buckalew (1953 - 2020)
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA
31216
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Cemetery
Obituary
Albert Earl Buckalew
Feb. 21, 1953 - Mar. 14, 2020
Lizella, Ga- Albert Earl Buckalew, 67, of Lizella, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020. The family will have a time of visitation on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 11:00-12:30 p.m. at FairHaven Funeral Home, before making their way to Macon Memorial Park Cemetery for a graveside service beginning at 1:00 p.m.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 17, 2020
