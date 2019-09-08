Albert "Al" Edward Jones, III
August 26, 1957 - August 23, 2019
Macon, GA- Albert "Al" Edward Jones, III, passed away peacefully Friday, August 23, 2019 in England with his wife and children at his bedside. Al was born August 26, 1957 in Macon to Nell Braswell Jones and Albert Edward Jones, Jr. A funeral service in England will be followed by a memorial service in Macon on a date to be determined. Contributions in Al's memory may be made to Vineville Baptist Church, 2591 Vineville Ave. Macon, GA 31204.
From a young age, Al discovered his passions for cycling, reading, and music. He served in the United States Navy on the USS Kitty Hawk. He received a degree in business from Georgia State University before he moved to Colorado, where he met his future English wife, Jennifer. Al moved to London, England in 1988 to join Jennifer. They were married for 31 years and had two children, Georgia Nell and Seth. Al travelled extensively throughout Europe and around the world with his work as a sound engineer with Viasat. He continued cycling throughout his life, and exploring the English countryside became a great love of his, both on his bike and walking the family dogs.
Al was predeceased by his father, Ed Jones and sister, Jan Jones Marsh. He is survived by his wife Jenny Jones; mother, Nell B Jones of Macon; children, Georgia and Seth of England; sisters, Helen (Ty) Robin of Birmingham, Alabama and Judy Pamer of Charlotte, North Carolina; brother-in-law, Shep Marsh of Macon; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 8, 2019