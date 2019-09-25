Albert "Al" Edward Jones, III
August 26, 1957 - August 23, 2019
Macon, GA- Albert "Al" Edward Jones, III, passed away peacefully Friday, August 23, 2019 in England with his wife and children at his bedside. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00AM at Vineville Baptist Church with Dr. Richard Kremer officiating. The family will greet friends following the service. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Al's memory may be made to Vineville Baptist Church, 2591 Vineville Ave. Macon, GA 31204.
Published in The Telegraph from Sept. 25 to Sept. 29, 2019