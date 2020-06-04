Albert GoodrichDecember 17, 1949 - May 30, 2020Macon , GA- Rev. Albert Goodrich, 70, died Saturday, May 30, 2020. Memorial service will be at 2:00 PM, Saturday, at Amerson River Park. He was a member at Open Door Pentecostal Church.Survivors include wife, Brenda Goodrich; one son, Albert Goodrich Jr.; step children, Terry Jones Jr.; Michael Jones; Teresa Ingram; Shawanda Jones; sisters, Pauline Long; Mittie Womack; Rosie Tolbert; brother, Mack Goodrich; a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He had one childhood friend, Marshall Pitts and one devoted friend, Frank Drummer. He was preceded in death by mother, Minnie Denard Goodrich; father James Goodrich; two sisters, Ethel Hudson; Bertha Nelams; and one brother James Goodrich Jr.Visitation will be Thru-Sat, June 4-6, at Bentley & Sons Funeral Home. Burial will be private.The family can be contacted at (478)284-8613 and (478)746-1242, 1148 Lamont St., 31204, Macon.Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.