Rev. Dr. Albert Grady Harris Jr.

January 14, 1925 - December 2, 2020

Gulf Breeze, Florida - Born in Columbus, GA, son of the late Dr. Albert Grady and Eugenia Pou Harris. He graduated from Lanier High School in 1942 and served in the U.S. Army from 1943-1946, European Theater of Operations in the 94th Infantry. He was wounded in January 1945 and received the Purple Heart.

He attended Presbyterian College and graduated from Davidson College in Davidson, NC, from which he obtained his degree AB cum laude. He graduated from Columbia Theological Seminary in Decatur, GA, with a Bachelor of Divinity and later a Master of Theology degree. He attended Union Theological Seminary in Richmond, VA, and received a Doctor of Philosophy degree.

He married Gerrie Dixon from Macon in 1950. They served pastorates in Decatur, GA, Morehead City, NC, Atlanta, GA, Laurel, MD, Marietta, GA, and Big Canoe, GA. They also served four years as missionaries in Brazil. The last twenty-two years they enjoyed their retirement in Gulf Breeze, FL.

Their four children are Diana Harris Thomas, Atlanta, GA, Celestia Harris Lake, Gulf Breeze, FL, Albert Grady Harris III, Atlanta, GA, and Annie Harris Burke, Thomasville, GA; they have five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.





