Rev. Dr. Albert Grady Harris Jr.
1925 - 2020
January 14, 1925 - December 2, 2020
Gulf Breeze, Florida - Born in Columbus, GA, son of the late Dr. Albert Grady and Eugenia Pou Harris. He graduated from Lanier High School in 1942 and served in the U.S. Army from 1943-1946, European Theater of Operations in the 94th Infantry. He was wounded in January 1945 and received the Purple Heart.
He attended Presbyterian College and graduated from Davidson College in Davidson, NC, from which he obtained his degree AB cum laude. He graduated from Columbia Theological Seminary in Decatur, GA, with a Bachelor of Divinity and later a Master of Theology degree. He attended Union Theological Seminary in Richmond, VA, and received a Doctor of Philosophy degree.
He married Gerrie Dixon from Macon in 1950. They served pastorates in Decatur, GA, Morehead City, NC, Atlanta, GA, Laurel, MD, Marietta, GA, and Big Canoe, GA. They also served four years as missionaries in Brazil. The last twenty-two years they enjoyed their retirement in Gulf Breeze, FL.
Their four children are Diana Harris Thomas, Atlanta, GA, Celestia Harris Lake, Gulf Breeze, FL, Albert Grady Harris III, Atlanta, GA, and Annie Harris Burke, Thomasville, GA; they have five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.


Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 6, 2020.
December 5, 2020
Albert was our wonderful, good friend and always said a prayer for us during his visits. He was a kind, southern gentlemen and concerned for others (especially Norman) I enjoyed listening to some of his stories and he was glad to share his enjoyable reading books with me. I just returned (to Celestia) the last one and I hope he knows how much I enjoyed it!
Mt. 25:21 "Well done my good and faithful servant" is a comment I imagine that God made to Albert many times and that is how I will remember him!
Lea & Norman Self
Friend
December 5, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person.
Marva Cox
Friend
December 5, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Cyndie Locklear
Friend
December 5, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Cyndie Locklear
Friend
December 4, 2020
Dr. Al Harris was a wonderful man and a wonderful minister and teacher. He taught by example and how he lived his life.
Tim & Kristen Besler
Friend
December 4, 2020
Dear Gerrie,
We have fond memories of our friendship and the times spent with you and Al at Big Canoe in the 1990s.
With love,
Bill and Vivian
Bill and Vivian Grable
Friend
December 4, 2020
We enjoyed our service with Al And Gerrie here at Big Canoe. They are seet people.D
Don & Joy Summers
Friend
December 3, 2020
Magali Solimano
December 3, 2020
Grady-My heart goes out to you and your family during this difficult time. I pray that in the coming days and weeks, you all can find peace, healing, and comfort in the loving memories of the your dad.
Pam Pope
