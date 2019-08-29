Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert J. Zuber. View Sign Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA View Map Graveside service 11:30 AM Parkway Memorial Gardens Send Flowers Obituary

Albert J. Zuber

August 27, 2019

Warner Robins, GA- Albert J. Zuber went to Heaven on the morning of Tuesday, August 27, 2019. He was 89.

Born in Hicksville, Ohio, Albert was the son of the late Albert W. and Elva Zuber. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force for over 34 years from which he retired with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in 1980. During his distinguished military career, Albert served as Chief of Security on base in Vietnam, was Chief of Honor Guard in Washington, D.C., and most notably presided over President John F. Kennedy's funeral. He also served as Chief of Security at Police Headquarters for the Air Force Reserves on Robins Air Force Base. In his retirement years, Albert was a realtor with Cribb Realtors. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Warner Robins who loved fishing and making apple cider with his cider press.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Wendy Zuber; his twin sister, Elva "Sissy" Hostetler; his sister, Willa Huston; his brother, Robert "Bob" Zuber; and his nephew, Tommy Hostetler.

Albert is survived by his devoted significant other, Stella Auchmutey of Warner Robins; his loving children, David Zuber (Tonia) of Bossier City, Louisiana and Debra Zuber of Warner Robins, Georgia; grandchildren, Tina Osborn and Elisa Evans (Wesley); great-granddaughter, Kimber Evans; sister, Joyce Lower (Bill) of Colorado; nephews, Bruce Hostetler (LeAnn), Geoff Huston (Joanne) and Craig Huston (Desi); and his former spouse and friend, Marie D. Zuber.

Visitation will be Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. Following visitation, Albert will be laid to rest in a graveside funeral service at 11:30 a.m. in Parkway Memorial Gardens with Full Military Honors. Reverend Paula S. Hoffman will officiate.

Any expressions of sympathy may be sent in Albert's memory to First Presbyterian Church of Warner Robins, 1139 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA 31093.

