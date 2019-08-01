Albert James Mallard Sr. (1945 - 2019)
Service Information
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
3275 Pio Nono Avenue
Macon, GA
31206
(478)-788-1234
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Center Hill Baptist Church
1555 Cedar Avenue
Macon, GA
Interment
Following Services
Glen Haven Memorial Gardens
Obituary
Mr. Albert James Mallard Sr.
December 09, 1945 - July 30, 2019
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Albert James Mallard Sr. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11 AM at Center Hill Baptist Church located at 1555 Cedar Avenue, Macon, GA. 31204. Interment will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Pastor Dexter A. Jordan will officiate. He leaves to cherish his memories, his children and host of other relatives and friends. Family may be contacted at 1065 Crescent Ave., Macon, GA. 31204. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 1, 2019
