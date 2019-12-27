Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hutchings Funeral Home, Inc. 536 New Street Macon , GA 31201 (478)-743-1212 Visitation 6:00 PM Hutchings Funeral Home, Inc. 536 New Street Macon , GA 31201 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Charles H. Jones Center at Middle Georgia State University Send Flowers Obituary

Albert Joseph Abrams

May 2, 1956 - December 23, 2019

Macon, GA- A Memorial Service for Mr. Albert Abrams will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Charles H. Jones Center at Middle Georgia State University. Family visitation and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Omega services will be 6:00 p.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Hutchings Funeral Home.

Albert J. Abrams, a native of Thomasville, Georgia, was the son of the late Nathaniel Abrams, Senior and Lena Phelps Abrams. Albert was the youngest of three siblings.

Albert was a lifelong member of St. Thomas African Methodist Episcopal Church, Thomasville, Georgia. Albert served many years as a youth leader and eventually as the President of the State of Georgia-Young People's Division of the AME Church. Albert was a member of Steward Chapel A.M.E. Church Macon, Georgia.

Albert was a 1974 graduate of Thomasville High School. In 1978, he graduated from Mercer University with a Bachelor of Arts degree with a dual major of Political Science and African-American Studies and in 1982 earned a Master's degree in Secondary Education. In 1984 Albert graduated from Leadership Macon and from Leadership Georgia in 1988.

In 1993, Albert became the founding director of the Atlanta Committee for Public Education. He returned to Macon to lead the Middle Georgia Consortium, Inc. as Executive Director. In 1999, he joined the staff of Macon State College, now Middle Georgia State University, where he served as Director of Continuing Education, Vice President for External Affairs and retired as the Chief of Staff for President Christopher Blake.

Albert embodied the characteristics of a true servant leader. With his statesman-like presence, he always served with passion and fervor. His contributions encompassed the areas of government, healthcare and education.

As a result of his long commitment to service, Albert was chosen as one of the torch bearers for the Atlanta 1996 Centennial Olympics. Additional career community service included Georgia State Board of Education, Bibb County Board of Education, Board of Directors for the Medical Center of Central Georgia, Board of Directors for SunTrust Bank, Board of Trustees for the United Way of Central Georgia, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Epsilon Beta Lambda Chapter-Macon, 100 Black Men of Macon, Macon Chamber of Commerce, and the Macon-Bibb Economic Opportunity Council.

He leaves to sustain and celebrate his legacy: his wife, Myra Harper Abrams; son, Jonathan Alexander Abrams; daughter, Monica Danielle Abrams; brother, Nathaniel Abrams, Jr. (Debra) sister, Doris Abrams Clark (Kenneth), Thomasville, Georgia; brother-in-law, Reginald L. Harper (Sandra) Dacula, Georgia; nephews, E. Carlton Denson (Latanya), Nashville, Tennessee, Nathaniel Abrams III (Joya), Alpharetta, Georgia, Kellen Abrams, Decatur, Georgia, and David Clark, Thomasville, Georgia; nieces, Amy Harper, Union City, Georgia, and Erica Harper, Auburn, Alabama; great-nephews, Bennett Abrams, Christopher Abrams, Alpharetta, Georgia and Ellis Denson, Nashville, Tennessee; great-nieces, Mya Harper and Taylor Turner, Auburn, Alabama; and a host of other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Middle Georgia State University Foundation or the .

Family contact: 201 Cedar Knoll, Macon, GA 31220

