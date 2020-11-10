1/1
Albert Simon Sr.
1955 - 2020
Albert Simon, Sr.
April 29, 1955 - November 6, 2020
Perry, GA- Albert Simon, Sr., 65, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 6, 2020 at his residence. A graveside service celebrating his life will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Green Grove Baptist Church in Elko, GA with Pastor Derrell McIntosh officiating.
Albert was born on April 29, 1955 in Perry, GA to the late Calvin Simon and Doris (Jolley) Williams. He was a graduate of Perry High School. Albert was the lead custodian at Feagin Mill Middle School until his recent retirement. He was a dedicated family man who coached and participated with his son's athletic activities, sports were his passion and being able to share that with his son's was special. He also enjoyed working in his yard and around his house. Albert loved all his family dearly but his granddaughter, Brynleigh holds a special place in his heart as she was a birthday present.
Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife, Brenda (Williams) Simon of Perry, GA; sons: Jeffrey Williams of Warner Robins, Kareem Williams of Perry and Albert Simon, Jr. (Staci) of Perry; 4 grandchildren: Daijuhnae Grayer, Deric Thomas, Brooklyn Williams and Brynleigh Simon; brothers: Edward Simon of Perry, Willie B. Simon of Perry and Leonard Simon of Warner Robins; sister: Victoria Simon of Warner Robins.
Please visit www.burpeescottmemorialchapel.com to sign the online guestbook and to leave a memorial tribute for the family. With honor, Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.


View the online memorial for Albert Simon, Sr.



Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 10, 2020.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Green Grove Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory
2932 Hwy 41 N
Warner Robins, GA 31030
(478) 333-3006
