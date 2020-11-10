Albert Simon, Sr.
April 29, 1955 - November 6, 2020
Perry, GA- Albert Simon, Sr., 65, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 6, 2020 at his residence. A graveside service celebrating his life will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Green Grove Baptist Church in Elko, GA with Pastor Derrell McIntosh officiating.
Albert was born on April 29, 1955 in Perry, GA to the late Calvin Simon and Doris (Jolley) Williams. He was a graduate of Perry High School. Albert was the lead custodian at Feagin Mill Middle School until his recent retirement. He was a dedicated family man who coached and participated with his son's athletic activities, sports were his passion and being able to share that with his son's was special. He also enjoyed working in his yard and around his house. Albert loved all his family dearly but his granddaughter, Brynleigh holds a special place in his heart as she was a birthday present.
Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife, Brenda (Williams) Simon of Perry, GA; sons: Jeffrey Williams of Warner Robins, Kareem Williams of Perry and Albert Simon, Jr. (Staci) of Perry; 4 grandchildren: Daijuhnae Grayer, Deric Thomas, Brooklyn Williams and Brynleigh Simon; brothers: Edward Simon of Perry, Willie B. Simon of Perry and Leonard Simon of Warner Robins; sister: Victoria Simon of Warner Robins.
