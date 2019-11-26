Alberta H. Shinn
October 7, 1929 - November 23, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Warner Robins, GA., Alberta H. Shinn, 90, went to with her Lord and Savior on November 23, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00PM on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in the chapel of Heritage Memorial Funeral Home with Reverend Anthony McPhail officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service starting at 2:00PM. Burial will be private.
Alberta was born in Brunswick, Georgia on October 7, 1929 to the late Alfred and Lottie George Harrison. She was a long time member of Centerville United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir and involved in the outreach program. She loved working in her garden with her flowers and bird watching. . She left a smile on everyone's face who she came in contact with. She volunteered, loved people, and never met a stranger. Her greatest accomplishment in life was her family whom she loved and adored and always came first.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend. She was preceded in death by her husband Frank Shinn, son, Jim Stephens, brother, Earnest Fitzgerald and Clyde Harrison, sister, Minnie Kirkland and her twin sister, Roberta Stuckey..
Her memory will forever be treasured by her 2 sons, Frederick Stephens, Alfred Stephens; daughter, Tonya Sapp; 3 grandchildren, Ginger Hare (John Wesley), Cynthia Velilla and Brian Reid Sapp; 2 great grandchildren, Emma Quinn Hare, and Lillian Belle Hare; and several nieces and nephews and her pets.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 26, 2019