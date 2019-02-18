Alexis Bernard Burkett (1968 - 2019)
Alexis Bernard Burkett
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Alexis Bernard Burkett will be held 11 AM Tuesday, February 19, 2019 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Rev. Donald Williams will officiate. Interment services will follow in Old Marion Baptist Church Cemetery, Twiggs County. Mr. Burkett, 50, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019.
Survivors include his father, Marcus "Marshall" Burkett and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at St. Paul Apartments, 1330 Forsyth St., Apt. 1511.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


Funeral Home
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 18, 2019
