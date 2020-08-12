1/1
Alfonso "Doc" Wright Jr.
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alfonso's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alfonso "Doc" Wright, Jr.
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Alfonso "Doc" Wright, Jr. will be held 10 AM Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. David L. Stanley, Sr. will officiate. Mr. Wright, 72, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020.
Survivors include his children, Lorenzo Floyd, Rodrick Rawlings (Tammy) and Algenon Wright; companion, Deborah Rawlings; seven grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Viewing will be held Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 2 PM until 3 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Alfonso "Doc" Wright, Jr.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 11, 2020
Sorry for your loss RIP
Angela Albritton
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved