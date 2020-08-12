Alfonso "Doc" Wright, Jr.
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Alfonso "Doc" Wright, Jr. will be held 10 AM Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. David L. Stanley, Sr. will officiate. Mr. Wright, 72, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020.
Survivors include his children, Lorenzo Floyd, Rodrick Rawlings (Tammy) and Algenon Wright; companion, Deborah Rawlings; seven grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Viewing will be held Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 2 PM until 3 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.