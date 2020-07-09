Alfred George Diboll
1930 - July 7, 2020
Macon, GA- Alfred George Diboll, 89, of Macon, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:00am at Northminster Presbyterian Church, where he was an active member for 52 years. His service included serving as a deacon, elder, property committee member, photographer, Sunday School teacher and choir member. Memorial contributions may be made in Dr. Diboll's memory to Northminster Youth and Music Fund, 565 Wimbish Rd., Macon, GA 31210. Pastor Ralph Hawkins will officiate the service. We will observe restrictions related to Covid 19 by practicing social distancing and all safety precautions. Worshippers are asked to wear face masks. A socially distanced receiving line will be held after the service.
Born in 1930 in San Diego, California to the late Jason Born and Mary Lou Taylor Diboll, Dr. Diboll graduated from San Diego High School in 1948, then San Diego State University in 1957, with a bachelor's degree in botany. He went on to graduate from Claremont Graduate University in 1959, earning his master's in botany and The University of Texas in 1964, finally earning his Ph.D. in botany. From 1953 to 1956, Dr. Diboll served in the United States Army Military Intelligence. He then became assistant professor of botany at UCLA from 1963 until 1968. He was the founding faculty, head of biology, at Macon Jr. College in 1968, retiring in May 2000. As professor of biology, he served as chairperson of the Division of Natural Resources and Mathematics for 26 years.
In addition to his parents, Dr. Diboll was preceded in death by his sisters, Mrs. Paul G. Vinson and Mrs. Fernand L. Mitchell.
Dr. Diboll is survived by his wife of 53 years, Bonnie Diboll; children, Mike Diboll (Donna), Laurie King (Bob), and Sherie Falkenstine (Mike); 5 grandchildren; 3 nieces; 2 nephews; and 4 great nephews.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com
to express condolences.
Hart's on Cherry Street, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of the arrangements. View the online memorial for Alfred George Diboll