Alfred GloverMarch 7, 1939 - September 5, 2020Macon, GA- Alfred Glover died Saturday, September 5, 2020. A graveside service will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Greater New Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery in Twiggs County. Reverend Maurice W. Kitchens will be officiating. Masks are mandatory at the service. Please respect the family's wishes to practice social distancing.Alfred Glover was born to the late Allen and Ollie Hill Glover in Twiggs County, GA. In addition to his parents, Alfred was preceded in death by his sisters, Trunell G. Merritt and Elnora G. Wright; and his son, Jasper Lamar Stewart. A faithful member of Greater New Hopewell Baptist Church, he served as a deacon and sang in the choir. He was also a member of Shiloh Lodge #83.He leaves to remember him fondly: a devoted and loving wife of 36 years, Regina Harrison Glover; four children, Toundred Bond, Amman, Jordan; Sherida P. Hicks (Atty. Kevin, Sr.) and Antonio R. Glover, Macon, GA, and Sylvia G. Brown (Lt Col Brice), Tampa, FL; nine grandchildren, Jasper Stewart, Jr. and Marsalis Stewart, Louisville, KY; Anthony Rashaun Glover, Marietta, GA; Kameron, Kevin II, Keith, and Kyle Hicks, Macon, GA; and Cody and Drew Brown, Tampa, FL; 4 great-grandchildren, Jashad, Milan, Marley and Madisyn Stewart, Louisville, KY; four sisters, Lenora G. Pitts, Pauline Glover, Ida G. (Billy) Jordan and Mary J. Glover all of Macon, GA; two brothers, Napoleon (Ethel) Glover, Macon, GA, and Robert (Dr. Carol) Glover, Kennesaw, GA; mother-in-law, Lillie Hedgepeth Harrison, Rocky Mount, NC; sister-in-law, Dottie Harrison Cannon, Rocky Mount, NC; brothers-in-law, John E. (Verna) Merritt, Atlanta, GA; Dr. Emerson (Atty. Cynthia) Harrison, Stone Mountain/Moultrie, GA; and Charles (Venessa) Harrison, Cary, NC, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and sorrowing friends.Hutchings Service.