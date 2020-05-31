Mr. Alfred "NAP" Hightower
May 22, 1947 - May 26, 2020
Macon, GA- Mr. Alfred "NAP" Hightower passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Graveside Services will be held Monday, June 1, 2020 at New Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery, Dry Branch, GA at 12 Noon.
He is survived by his wife, Hattie Glover Hightower; children; and grandchildren.
Services entrusted to Glover Memorial Mortuary, Inc.
Published in The Telegraph on May 31, 2020.