Alfred "Nap" Hightower
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alfred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Alfred "NAP" Hightower
May 22, 1947 - May 26, 2020
Macon, GA- Mr. Alfred "NAP" Hightower passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Graveside Services will be held Monday, June 1, 2020 at New Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery, Dry Branch, GA at 12 Noon.
He is survived by his wife, Hattie Glover Hightower; children; and grandchildren.
Services entrusted to Glover Memorial Mortuary, Inc.


View the online memorial for Mr. Alfred "NAP" Hightower


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Graveside service
12:00 PM
New Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Glover Memorial Mortuary Inc.
3241 Houston Ave
Macon, GA 31206
(478) 781-8122
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 30, 2020
y condolences to the family!
Tina P. Hart
Family
May 30, 2020
My Sincere Condolences to the Family
Margaret Pauldo
May 27, 2020
Hattie Jane you have my deepest Sympathy and understanding what you're going thru..May the Lord be with you & guide y'all thru this difficult time..Napoleon & Patricia Rouse.
Napoleon Rouse
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved