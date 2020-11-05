1/1
Reverend Alfred Holston
1951 - 2020
Reverend Alfred Holston
March 27, 1951 - October 25, 2020
Fayetteville, NC- Graveside Services for Reverend Alfred Holston are 11:00A.M., Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens. Public viewing will be Friday, 1PM-5PM.
His memory will continue to be cherished by family, friends, church family, former co-workers and all lives that were touched by his unselfish and Godly spirit to include: his daughter, Shantel Holston of Macon, GA; sister, Earnestine (Paul) Jones of Lizella, GA; brothers, Joe (Anna) Holston, Copperas Cove of Texas and Oliver (Ameli) Holston of Tampa, FL; sister-in-law, Inez Holston of Atlanta, GA; a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; cousins; other relatives; and friends.
Hicks & Sons Mortuary, Macon.


View the online memorial for Reverend Alfred Holston


Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Viewing
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
2233 Anthony Road
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 788-4300
Memories & Condolences
October 30, 2020
My condolences for the passing of your loved one. I was his co worker when we worked for Carolina Telephone.
Belinda Melvin
Coworker
October 30, 2020
To the Holston Family,
Please accept our condolences. We met Reverend Holsten in the 1980s when he traveled with our former Pastor, the Reverend Samuel McDonald. He was always a friend of the Hayes family and was loved by all of Garland First Baptist Church. Thank you for sharing him with our community, our thoughts and prayer are with your family.
Creola Hayes
Creola Hayes
