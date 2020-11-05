Reverend Alfred Holston
March 27, 1951 - October 25, 2020
Fayetteville, NC- Graveside Services for Reverend Alfred Holston are 11:00A.M., Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens. Public viewing will be Friday, 1PM-5PM.
His memory will continue to be cherished by family, friends, church family, former co-workers and all lives that were touched by his unselfish and Godly spirit to include: his daughter, Shantel Holston of Macon, GA; sister, Earnestine (Paul) Jones of Lizella, GA; brothers, Joe (Anna) Holston, Copperas Cove of Texas and Oliver (Ameli) Holston of Tampa, FL; sister-in-law, Inez Holston of Atlanta, GA; a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; cousins; other relatives; and friends.
Hicks & Sons Mortuary, Macon.