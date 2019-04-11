Alfreda Card
December 12, 1950 - April 3, 2019
Macon , GA- Funeral services will be on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Macon Memorial Park Chapel with burial in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery
She is predeceased by her father; Willie Johnson Jr. & son; Timothy Card
Survivors include: husband; Benjamin Card, mother; Nettie Berrian
children; Shakira Purcell, Andrea Card, Brittany Brown, Timothy Card and Darris Thomas
Wake: Friday, April 12, 2019 at Bentley's Chapel; 2714 Montpelier Ave from 7-8 PM
Family contact: 617 Pinkerton Street Macon GA
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon
View the online memorial for Alfreda Card
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 477-5737
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 11, 2019