Service Information

McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins , GA 31088
(478)-953-1478

Visitation
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins , GA 31088

Funeral service
11:00 AM
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins , GA 31088

Alfreda Denise Culverhouse Mitchell

December 5, 1967 - August 23, 2019

Warner Robins, Georgia - Alfreda Denise Culverhouse Mitchell was born December 5, 1967 to the late Mr. Guy Fredrick Culverhouse and the late Mrs. Mattie Searcy Neal in Taylor County, Georgia. The angel of silence came on Friday, August 23, 2019 and sealed the lips of a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend at The Heart of Georgia Hospice in Perry, Georgia. She leaves a legacy of inspiration and love for all her family and friends.

She attended Hallie Turner Private School in Columbus, Georgia graduating top of her class. She continued her education receiving an Associates Degree of Applied Science in Criminal Justice, a Bachelors Degree of Science in Education, a Masters Degree in Education, and a Specialist Degree in Education Leadership. Through her educational journey, she was a teacher, Assistant Principal of Discipline, and Special Education Zone Coordinator. Before her parting, she began to pursue her dreams in real estate with Golden Key Realty in Warner Robins, Georgia.

She accepted Christ at an early age and joined Bethal Baptist Church of Junction City, Georgia and later moved her membership to First Baptist Church of Junction City, Georgia. She was united in Holy Matrimony to Fredrick Douglas Mitchell on August 27, 1994 in Columbus, Georgia. Alfreda was an outgoing high-spirited individual with an undying love for animals. She never met a stranger and was always willing to give a helping hand.

She was preceded in death by two brothers; Henry Alexander, Daniel Neal, two sisters; Janie Sanders and Rebecca Rivers.

She leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Fredrick Mitchell of Kathleen, Georgia; two daughters, Britney Mitchell of Bonaire, Georgia and Erin Mitchell of Warner Robins, Georgia; God Mother, Nevicey Green of Thomaston, Georgia, who reared her as her own; two God children, Monterrick Hollis of Hampton, Georgia, and Ariana Donald of Byron Georgia; father-in-law, Randolph Lowe (Joan); mother-in-law, Elaine Phillips (Tommy); four brothers, Arthur Neal (Patricia) of Atlanta, Georgia, Roney Neal (Minnie) of Atlanta, Georgia, Benjamin Alexander (Willie) of Morrow, Georgia, Reginald Walker (Carmen) of Stone Mountain, Georgia; two sisters, Pamela Warren (Reginald) of Hampton, Georgia, and Rosemary Stewart of Decatur, Georgia; two nephews, Anthony Neal and Christopher Leonard (Keina); and one niece, Shimisha Rawlings (Bennie), whom she considered her own; and a host of brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Visitation will be Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service for Mrs. Mitchell will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Afterward, Mrs. Mitchell will be laid to rest in Parkway Memorial Gardens.

