Alga Hill FranklinAugust 8, 1953 - September 1, 2020McDonough, GA - Alga Hill Franklin transitioned on September 1, 2020. Alga Franklin was born August 8, 1953 to the parentage of the late Mr. Albert Hill, Sr. and Reverend Thelma Newton Hill-Perrymon in Macon, Georgia. Alga graduated high school in 1972 from Bibb Vocational Tech and continued her education by attending Fort Valley State University.Ms. Franklin is survived by her husband, Lewis Franklin; children, Felicia Franklin Warner, Olga Russ, Stephanie Franklin , Antoinette (Andrew) Nelson, and Andreen Ebanks Stewart; grandchildren, Amari Stewart , Christian Warner, Keith Russ Jr., Kenya Warner, Lewis Russ, Josiah Russ, Victoria Warner, Olivia Warner, Arya Nelson; siblings, Ronnie Hill, Tony Hill, Sr., Velma Pamela Hill, Tyrone (Adrienne) Hill, Farley (Melanie) Blow, Shaheen (Reine) Solomon; sister-in-law, Shelly Franklin and a host of other relatives and friends.Viewing was held Friday, September 4th from 6pm-7pm at Lemon and Sons, 300 Griffin Street, McDonough, GA 30253. Graveside Memorial Service was held Saturday, September 5th at 4pm, Camp Memorial Gardens, 1095 GA-54 East, Fayetteville, GA 30214.The family was requesting everyone to please wear a face mask and follow CDC guidelines.