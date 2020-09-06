1/1
Alga Hill Franklin
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alga's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alga Hill Franklin
August 8, 1953 - September 1, 2020
McDonough, GA - Alga Hill Franklin transitioned on September 1, 2020. Alga Franklin was born August 8, 1953 to the parentage of the late Mr. Albert Hill, Sr. and Reverend Thelma Newton Hill-Perrymon in Macon, Georgia. Alga graduated high school in 1972 from Bibb Vocational Tech and continued her education by attending Fort Valley State University.
Ms. Franklin is survived by her husband, Lewis Franklin; children, Felicia Franklin Warner, Olga Russ, Stephanie Franklin , Antoinette (Andrew) Nelson, and Andreen Ebanks Stewart; grandchildren, Amari Stewart , Christian Warner, Keith Russ Jr., Kenya Warner, Lewis Russ, Josiah Russ, Victoria Warner, Olivia Warner, Arya Nelson; siblings, Ronnie Hill, Tony Hill, Sr., Velma Pamela Hill, Tyrone (Adrienne) Hill, Farley (Melanie) Blow, Shaheen (Reine) Solomon; sister-in-law, Shelly Franklin and a host of other relatives and friends.
Viewing was held Friday, September 4th from 6pm-7pm at Lemon and Sons, 300 Griffin Street, McDonough, GA 30253. Graveside Memorial Service was held Saturday, September 5th at 4pm, Camp Memorial Gardens, 1095 GA-54 East, Fayetteville, GA 30214.
The family was requesting everyone to please wear a face mask and follow CDC guidelines.



View the online memorial for Alga Hill Franklin


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Viewing
06:00 - 07:00 PM
W.D. Lemon & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. McDonough Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Camp Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
W.D. Lemon & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. McDonough Chapel
300 Griffin Street
McDonough, GA 30253
(770) 957-4337
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 4, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Joycine Wynes
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved