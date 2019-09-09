Algie Barlow
June 14, 1941 - September 7, 2019
Byron, Georgia- Algie Barlow, 78, of Byron, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 14, at 11:00 AM in the chapel of FairHaven Funeral Home, with the Reverend Keith Layson officiating. The family will have a time of visitation on Tuesday, September 10, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
Mr. Barlow was born June 14, 1941, in Cochran, Georgia. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Mr. Barlow retired as carpenter and millwright from the local Iron Workers Union. He was a member of Mable White Baptist Church. Mr. Barlow was an avid NASCAR fan. His favorite drivers were Dale Earnhardt, Sr. and Dale Earnhardt, Jr.
Mr. Barlow was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer Barlow and Alma Smith Barlow.
Mr. Barlow is survived by his daughters, Deborah Layson and Tina Krafft (Richard); grandchild, Lindsey Orton; great grandchildren, Kylie and K.J. Compton; brothers Frank Barlow (Mary) and David Barlow; and sister, Martha Woody (Oren).
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Mr. Barlow's honor to the , .
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 9, 2019