Alice Banks
August 3, 1934 - February 5, 2019
Macon , GA- Funeral service will be on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Springfield Baptist Church in Chester GA with burial in Brown Hill Cemetery in Cochran GA.
Family contact: 1924 Green Street Dublin GA 31021
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 742-0952
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 23, 2019