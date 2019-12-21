Alice Brown
February 16, 1938 - December 16, 2019
Perry, GA- Funeral Service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, December 21, 2019, at New Smyrna Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. She is survived by her children, Philomenia Thornton (Alford), Christopher Brown (Crystal) and Larnette Womack (Marcus); several siblings and grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, realatives and friends. Richardson Funeral Home of Perry
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 21, 2019