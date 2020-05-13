Alice C. Griffin
Pinehurst, GA- Alice C. Griffin, 89, of Pinehurst, died Sunday.
Born in Eastman, she was the daughter of the late Charlie B. and Nannie Wilcox Cheek. She graduated from Georgia Southwestern and was a registered nurse. Mrs. Griffin retired from Robins AFB, was a member of Pinehurst Baptist Church and was preceded in death by her husband, George L. Griffin, Jr. and her son, Bob Griffin.
Survivors: son, George L. Griffin, III (Athielia) of Lawrenceville; 4 grandchildren; 1 great grandchlid.
Private burial will be in Pinehurst City Cemetery.
Register at www.brannen-nesmith.com.
Brannen-NeSmith Funeral Home of Unadilla has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Alice C. Griffin
Pinehurst, GA- Alice C. Griffin, 89, of Pinehurst, died Sunday.
Born in Eastman, she was the daughter of the late Charlie B. and Nannie Wilcox Cheek. She graduated from Georgia Southwestern and was a registered nurse. Mrs. Griffin retired from Robins AFB, was a member of Pinehurst Baptist Church and was preceded in death by her husband, George L. Griffin, Jr. and her son, Bob Griffin.
Survivors: son, George L. Griffin, III (Athielia) of Lawrenceville; 4 grandchildren; 1 great grandchlid.
Private burial will be in Pinehurst City Cemetery.
Register at www.brannen-nesmith.com.
Brannen-NeSmith Funeral Home of Unadilla has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Alice C. Griffin
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 13, 2020.