Alice C. Griffin
1930 - 2020
Pinehurst, GA- Alice C. Griffin, 89, of Pinehurst, died Sunday.
Born in Eastman, she was the daughter of the late Charlie B. and Nannie Wilcox Cheek. She graduated from Georgia Southwestern and was a registered nurse. Mrs. Griffin retired from Robins AFB, was a member of Pinehurst Baptist Church and was preceded in death by her husband, George L. Griffin, Jr. and her son, Bob Griffin.
Survivors: son, George L. Griffin, III (Athielia) of Lawrenceville; 4 grandchildren; 1 great grandchlid.
Private burial will be in Pinehurst City Cemetery.
Brannen-NeSmith Funeral Home of Unadilla has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on May 13, 2020.
Burial
Pinehurst City Cemetery
