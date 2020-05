Alice C. GriffinPinehurst, GA- Alice C. Griffin, 89, of Pinehurst, died Sunday.Born in Eastman, she was the daughter of the late Charlie B. and Nannie Wilcox Cheek. She graduated from Georgia Southwestern and was a registered nurse. Mrs. Griffin retired from Robins AFB, was a member of Pinehurst Baptist Church and was preceded in death by her husband, George L. Griffin, Jr. and her son, Bob Griffin.Survivors: son, George L. Griffin, III (Athielia) of Lawrenceville; 4 grandchildren; 1 great grandchlid.Private burial will be in Pinehurst City Cemetery.Register at www.brannen-nesmith.com Brannen-NeSmith Funeral Home of Unadilla has charge of arrangements.