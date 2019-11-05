Alice Dominy Hendricks
March 20, 1946 - November 2, 2019
Dublin, GA- Alice Dominy Hendricks, age 73, of Dublin, passed away on November 2, 2019.
Mrs. Alice was a graduate of Dublin High School in 1968. She was homemaker. Her family and friends knew her as a caring mother and enjoyed crocheting. She was preceded in death by her parents Kenneth Waddell Dominy and Florence O'Brien Dominy, husband; Hilton Hendricks, brothers, Tommy Dominy and Chris Carl Dominy.
A Memorial Service will be held for Mrs. Hendricks Friday November 8, 2019 beginning at 1:00pm in the Chapel of Townsend Brothers Funeral Home. Dr. Joel H. Dent and Rev. Wes Moye will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Hendricks is survived by her son, Len Hendricks of Dublin, brother; Mike Dominy (Betty), sisters; Kathy Price (Jimmy), Mary Jane Dominy, Susan Dominy Dyches all of Dublin, nieces and nephews; Kenny Price (Kristy), Andy Price, Timothy Dominy (Laura), Nicole Dyches, Amanda Preiwe (Josh), Josh Price, Lauren Price, Austin Price, Dalton Price, Weston Preiwe, Abby Preiwe, Evan Dominy.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 5, 2019