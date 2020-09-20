Alice Eloise White Lord
Sept. 27, 1923 - Sept. 17, 2020
Macon, GA- Ms. Eloise W. Lord, 96, of Macon, passed away on September 17, 2020. A celebration of her life will be conducted in Riverside Cemetery on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. The family will greet friends at FairHaven Funeral Home from 12:00 - 1:30 p.m. before making their way to the cemetery. Funeral Services will be live streamed on Facebook on FairHaven Funeral Home – Macon page.
Born in Bleckley County, Georgia, Eloise was one of five children born to Joseph Mckee White and Eva Cannon White. She was preceded in death by her brothers; Ira White of Montrose and Joe White of Macon; her sisters, Jean Kleise of Macon and Betty Jo Collins of Ft. Walton Beach, FL.
She is survived by her son, Ronnie Lord (Jan Porch-Lord) of Milledgeville, Georgia, daughter Linda Lord Elliott of Newnan, Georgia. Grandson. Ty Thompson of Moreland, Georgia, granddaughter, Trisha Thompson Croft of Hogansville, Georgia; nephew Joseph McKee (Kee) White (Lynda) of Warner Robins, Georgia, "adopted" nephew, Edwin Greenway of Macon and many, many cousins and friends.
Eloise was an active member of Forest Hills United Methodist Church until COVID-19 hit. She was also the Church Hostess for many years preparing delicious meals. She was known for her great cooking and her heart was children, she loved to have them visit and bake cookies.
The family would like to thank the wonderful folks at Pine Pointe Hospice for making her last days as comfortable as possible. A special thank you to Janice Abercrombie and Dr. Virginia Hall and her family for loving her and making her feel special. Eloise had many special friends and there are too many to name but you know who you are and how much she loved you.
Flowers are welcomed but if you choose, please make donations in her memory to the Cancer Society
, www.cancer.org
