Alice Hunt
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Alice Hunt will be held 11 AM Friday, July 17, 2020 at Cherry Blossom Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Rev. Beatrice Collier will officiate. Mrs. Hunt, 90, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020.
Survivors include her seven children; three sisters; two brothers; fifty grandchildren; a host of great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Public Visitation will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 4 PM until 6 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.