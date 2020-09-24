Alice "Tina" Sheffield KuncaitisFebruary 2, 1961 - September 20, 2020Macon, GA- Alice Kuncaitis, 59, died September 20 surrounded by her daughter and son-in-law at their home in Alpharetta, GA.She is preceded in death by her mother Etta Reese Sheffield.She is survived by her father Donald Sheffield, brother Chuck Sheffield, and daughter Alyssa Walsh. The family will hold a private ceremony at Christ Church on Friday, September 25.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Sacred Journey Hospice or Christ Church.