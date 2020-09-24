1/
Alice Kuncaitis
1961 - 2020
Alice "Tina" Sheffield Kuncaitis
February 2, 1961 - September 20, 2020
Macon, GA- Alice Kuncaitis, 59, died September 20 surrounded by her daughter and son-in-law at their home in Alpharetta, GA.
She is preceded in death by her mother Etta Reese Sheffield.
She is survived by her father Donald Sheffield, brother Chuck Sheffield, and daughter Alyssa Walsh. The family will hold a private ceremony at Christ Church on Friday, September 25.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Sacred Journey Hospice or Christ Church.


View the online memorial for Alice Kuncaitis


Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
September 23, 2020
I grew up with Tina. We were in so many activities together. She was a very kind and loving person. Praying for you all. Praying for peace and comfort.
Corley - Stratford Academy ‘79
Corley Hawkins Gilpin
Friend
