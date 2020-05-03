Alice Smith Mullins
October 29, 1919 - April 28, 2020
Union City, GA.- Enjoy a Celebration of her life and times on your computer or mobile device, at "Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service" website www.mowells.com.
View the online memorial for Alice Smith Mullins
Published in The Telegraph on May 3, 2020.