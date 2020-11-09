Alice Spencer Smith
March 7, 1925 - November 7, 2020
Macon, GA- Alice Spencer Smith, 95, of Macon, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020. A graveside service for immediate family will be held Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery officiated by her nephew Minister John Rager. Memorial contributions may be made to Ingleside Baptist Church, 843 Wimbish Rd., Macon, GA 31210.
The daughter of the late Ernest Gerald and Lizzie Loretha Spade Spencer, Mrs. Smith graduated from Bryant High School and Indiana Business College, and Indiana University. She was on the Tattnall Square Academy board of directors, a member of Tattnall Baptist Church Mary Forresters' Sunday School Class, church president, and taught Sunday School. She was also a member of the Tattnall Booster Club, Special Ministries, and a member of Camper Baptist All Ladies Class. She was recently a member of Ingleside Baptist Church.
Mrs. Smith is survived by her daughter, Tamara (DeWayne) Barfield of Lizella; two sons, Ted ( Joni) Smith of Milledgeville and Mill ( Dawn) Smith of Warthen, Georgia; grandchildren, Zachary Barfield, John Wilson Barfield, Kevin(April) Smith, Ashley (Mandy) Smith, Garrett ( Eliza) Smith, and nine great grandchildren and several other loved nieces and nephews.
