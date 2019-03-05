Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Wright Culpepper. View Sign

Alice Wright Culpepper

March 3, 2019

Macon, GA- Alice Wright Culpepper, 97, died early Sunday morning, March 3, 2019, in Macon after a brief illness. The visitation is Tuesday from 5:00-7:00 at Carlyle Place in Macon. Her service will be held Wednesday at 11:00 at the Fort Valley United Methodist Church. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall.

Alice was born September 12, 1921 in Lanett, Alabama to Lewis Handley Wright and Pura Milford Wright. Sadly, her mother died when she was 18 months old and her old-er brother, Alfred, was 8 years old. She was lovingly raised by her new mother, Ruth Bishop Wright, after her father remarried. That union brought two more brothers, Bill and George. This great group of siblings were best of friends throughout their lives and were wonderful role models to their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family lived in Lanett until moving to Macon where her father and Alfred attended Mercer University. Her father served as pastor of Tattnall Square Baptist Church on the Mercer Campus.

After graduating from Miller High School, she attended Mercer University where she met her husband of 71 years, George B. Culpepper, III. While at Mercer, she was active in many organizations and was quick to take on leadership roles. She and her future husband served alongside as Vice-President and President of the student body in 1943. That same year she was president of Phi Mu Fraternity. After WWII, they moved to Fort Valley and she joined the Fort Valley United Methodist Church where they wor-shiped and served faithfully.

For many years, she was a public school teacher, but she is best remembered as a de-voted wife, loving mother, and trusted friend. Her home was a place of comfort and the door was always open. Her cooking was delicious, her counsel wise, her sewing precise, her beauty unequaled, and her faith never shaken.

She is survived by her brother, George; sons Bryant and wife Donna, Lew and wife Maelu, Wright and wife Ann; her daughter Michele and husband Reid; special niece, Ruth Barker and husband Greg; sisters-in-law, Evelyn Wright and Helen Wright; 12 Grandchildren, 13 Great-Grandchildren; and many nephews and nieces whom she loved dearly.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Fort Valley United Methodist Church, 301 West Church Street, Fort Valley, GA, 31030. Rooks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.





